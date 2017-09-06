Regional Briefs – September 6, 2017

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 7:54 pm |

Christie: Newark’s Schools to Be Returned to Local Control

NEWARK – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Wednesday that Newark’s schools will be returned to local control next week after more than two decades under state supervision, The Associated Press reported. The state took over the district in the mid-1990s, citing years of mismanagement, low test scores and crumbling buildings.

Ex-CIA Director Becomes Fellow at Fordham Law

NEW YORK – Former CIA Director John Brennan was named Tuesday a fellow at his alma mater, the Fordham School of Law’s Center on National Security, The New York Times reported. Brennan, who led the CIA from 2013 until this year, will mentor students who are interested in government service.

Early Bear Season Begins In Part of New York

ALBANY – Early bear season begins Saturday in southeastern New York, making it legal for eligible hunters to shoot the bruins using bows, crossbows, muzzleloaders, handguns or shotguns, The Associated Press reported. The early season runs through Sept. 24 and is aimed at keeping the bear population from spreading.

Man Trying To Save Two Children Tragically Drowns

WILDWOOD, N.J. – A man trying to help two children who had been pulled into the ocean by a riptide drowned Sunday afternoon, The Associated Press reported. Hany Mohamed, 35, was unaware lifeguards had already saved the kids.

NJ Guard Members Headed To Florida Ahead of Irma

TRENTON – New Jersey is deploying more than 100 National Guardsmen to Florida to help provide emergency support ahead of Hurricane Irma, The Associated Press reported. Gov. Chris Christie said they will arrive on Friday.

Full Train Service Resumes After Penn Station Repairs

NEW YORK – Full service resumed Tuesday on commuter rail lines into Penn Station following a two-month repair project, The Associated Press reported. NJ Transit, Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak trains resumed normal schedules. All discounts are now ended.