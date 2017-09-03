Yad Sarah Starts Nighttime Emergency Medical Service

Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 3:35 pm |

The main entrance to the new emergency center of Yad Sarah in Yerushalayim. (Yad Sarah)

YERUSHALAYIM - Yad Sarah, in conjunction with Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center, will, for the first time, offer medical services to walk-in patients at its Yerushalayim headquarters during evening hours for pediatric, internal medicine and other cases.

The new facility is designed to serve a population center of 1.2 million people, including the city of Yerushalayim and its environs, as well as the city of Beit Shemesh.

The opening on Yad Sarah headquarters’ ground floor will be made possible by a donation from Aaron and Maya Ruth Frenkel in memory of Mr. Frenkel’s parents Haim Yosef and Fruma Frenkel.

Named the Frenkel Urgent Care Center, it is scheduled to open on September 14 at Yad Sarah on Herzl Boulevard near the Light Rail’s Yefeh Nof station.

The center will have up-to-date treatment technology on 3,000 square feet, with 12 examination rooms, x-ray, ultrasound, its own lab and more. The overall staff will have 47 doctors, 24 nurses, 13 internists and 13 pediatricians.