New York Emergency Crews Assist in Texas Rescue Effort

The New York Task Force 1 (NY-TF1) conducted search-and-rescue operations in Brazoria County, Texas, on Wednesday. In the towns of Sweeney, West Columbia, Sandy Point and Holiday Lakes, they assisted with at least six evacuations and one rescue of a 78-year-old male who was in a tractor that became submerged. 
The NY-TF1 is a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team comprised of NYPD, FDNY and EMS members.