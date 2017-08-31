IDF Arrests Arab ‘Star’ Whose Song Praised Chalamish Murderer

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 5:38 am |

Omar al-Abd al-Jalil is brought to the courtroom for his trial at Israel’s Ofer military court on August 17. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers overnight Wednesday arrested an Arab singing “star” from the Shomron village of Beit Rima who had in recent days become well-known for his composition praising Omar al-Abd al-Jalil, the terrorist murderer who killed three members of the Salomon family, Hy”d, a month ago in their home in the Binyamin town of Chalamish. The song has been getting a great deal of air time on Arab radio stations in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Yehudah and Shomron, including on legal stations for which the PA was allocated bandwidth.

Al-Jalil himself was indicted for the terror attack last week.

A military court on Monday sentenced to prison terms members of the terrorist’s family. The family members were convicted of being accessories to the terror attack, having foreknowledge of it, and assisting the terrorist to carry it out. Two brothers and an uncle of al-Jalil were sentenced to eight months in prison, while his father was sentenced to two months in prison. Al-Jalil’s mother, who was convicted for incitement, got a one-month prison term and a fine.

In a statement, the IDF said that “in recent days a song has been distributed that praises a terror attack. As part of the IDF’s campaign against incitement, soldiers, in cooperation with Israel Police and Border Guards, arrested the singer and composer of this work, and those who were involved in distribution. In addition, recording equipment used to produce this song was confiscated.”