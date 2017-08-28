Officials: Yavneh Stabbing Was ‘Act of Jihad’

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 4:13 am |

Israeli security forces at the scene of the stabbing attack in Yavne on August 2. (Avi Dishi/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Ismail Abu-Aram, a 19-year-old terrorist from the Chevron area, was indicted on charges of attempted murder for the stabbing attack he carried out in a Yavneh supermarket earlier in August. Abu-Aram pulled out a knife and stabbed 42-year-old Niv Nechemia, an employee of the store, with the intention of murdering him. B’chasdei Shamayim, he failed in his efforts, but did succeed in wounding Nechemia.

Nehemia was brought to Kaplan Hospital in Rechovot in critical condition, but recovered from those life-threatening injuries.

According to the indictment, Abu-Aram, an illegal Arab from Yatta in the south Chevron Hills, had recently returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia, where he decided to perform jihad on his return to Israel, seeking out Jews to murder. He had gone to Yavneh to seek out his previous employer and kill him, but unable to find him, he entered the supermarket and pulled a long knife out of a store display and stabbed Nechemia.

Despite injuries to the head, neck and chest, Nehemia fought back, throwing items at the terrorist. He cried out “terror attack,” and Abu-Aram was set upon by customers and employees, who restrained him until police arrived.

Nehemia was released from the hospital Sunday, after nearly a month of treatment. According to doctors, the patient “fought very hard to get better. He has a long recovery process ahead of him, but he should make a full recovery.”