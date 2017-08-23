Regional Briefs – August 23, 2017

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 8:19 pm |

Democratic NJ State Senator Jim Whelan Dies at 68

TRENTON – Jim Whelan, a Democratic state senator and former mayor of Atlantic City, died Tuesday at the age of 68, The Associated Press reported. He had recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his kidney and vowed to return “in the near future.”

Allergic Reaction Sends Rochester’s Mayor to Hospital

ROCHESTER – Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a “significant allergic reaction” to a medication, The Associated Press reported. Warren, 40, a Democrat, says she’s in good spirits and is expected to recover.