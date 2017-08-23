Palestinians Recycle Old Lies About Al-Aqsa Arson

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 4:33 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Despite an interval of calm on Har HaBayis, Palestinians recycled an old blood libel to mark the August 23 anniversary of the 1969 arson at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, The Times of Israel reported on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas both blamed a Jew for the act which caused serious damage to the mosque, though in fact the arsonist was 28-year-old mentally ill Christian fundamentalist Denis Michael Rohan from Australia.

Dr. Mahmoud Habbash, Supreme Sharia Judge in the Palestinian Authority and a close adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday, in statements published by the official PA news site Wafa, that “the fires that erupted in the Al-Aqsa Mosque 48 years ago by a Jewish terrorist of Australian origin are still burning today…”

In addition, according to the Israeli watchdog Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), the PA’s official broadcasting network ran a documentary that claimed the 1969 fire was “planned by senior Jews of high position.”

On Tuesday, the Hamas also released a statement making the false allegation.