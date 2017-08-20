Motorists Continue to See Lower Gas Prices in New Jersey

Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 1:46 pm |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Motorists continue to see lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.39. That’s down 3 cents from last week.

Motorists were paying $1.91 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

This marks the second straight week that gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.34, down 2 cents from last week. That’s also higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.14.

AAA says gas inventories have risen in recent days as refinery rates increase.