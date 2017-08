Friday, August 18, 2017 at 9:45 am |

We regret to inform you of the petirah of Mrs. Faige Herzka a’h, mother of Hashi Herzka (and others).

The levaya is called for 12:00 today at Shomrei Hachomos, 4218 Fort Hamillton Parkway in Brooklyn.

May we share besoros tovos.