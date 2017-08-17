BREAKING NEWS – TERROR IN BARCELONA: 13 People Dead as Van Plows Into Crowd; Gunmen Holed Up in Bar, Possibly With Hostages

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 12:00 pm |

Police officers cordon off a street in Barcelona Thursday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(Reuters/Hamodia/AP) - Thirteen people were killed after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona on Thursday, according to local media and police. Following the crash, two armed men have entrenched themselves in a bar nearby. There were also reports of hostages being held in the bar.



Previously, were reports of gunfire in the area as well.

It was not immediately clear that the men were the drivers of the van.

Police are treating the incident as a terror attack.

Zaka reports that there are around 20 injuries.



Children are escorted from the scene of the terror attack Thursday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Rav Dovid Lieberzohn, The Chabad Rav of Barcelona, said thaat the crash happened approximately 100 yards from a kosher restaurant, but everyone from that restaurant was unharmed and evacuated safely.

Zaka says that Barcelona police have ordered all Jewish organizations to close, and that Jews should not congregate publicly.