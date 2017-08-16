Regional Briefs – August 16, 2017

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 8:21 pm |

Woman Fishing in Wheelchair Nods Off, Drives Into River

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – A paralyzed woman fishing in her motorized wheelchair fell asleep Monday night and accidentally hit a button that sent her wheelchair into the Seneca River, the Post-Standard reported. The 62-year-old was rescued by police. Her wheelchair remains at the bottom of the river.

Two Planes Clip Each Other at JFK

NEW YORK – The wingtip of a Delta Air Lines plane clipped an American Airlines plane at Kennedy Airport late Tuesday afternoon as the Delta flight was taxiing and the American was waiting for clearance to depart, WABC reported. There were no injuries.

Pilot Killed Was on Maiden Flight of Plane He Built

GREEN, N.J. – Federal investigators say a pilot killed in a crash last week had been taking on its maiden voyage a small experimental plane he had built, The Associated Press reported. Lester Lydzinski, 63, performed two ground test runs before taking off, but the plane crashed 30 seconds later.

NY State Police Issue 21,000 Tickets During ‘Speed Week’

ALBANY – A crackdown on speeding and aggressive driving during “Speed Week” last month resulted in 21,000 tickets, mostly to speeders but nearly 350 for distracted driving. More than 230 were arrested for impaired driving.