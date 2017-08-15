Want up-to-the-
כ"ג אב תשע"ז
| Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Community
Yahrtzeit Seudos for Harav Aharon Rokeach of Belz, Zy”a, Held Across Europe
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 3:20 pm |
כ"ג אב תשע"ז
Galtor, Austria (MZ Schwamenfeld)
Newcastle, England – the speaker is Dayan Aharon Dovid Dunner, shlita. (MZ Schwamenfeld)
A vacation village in the Belgian countryside. (MZ Schwamenfeld)
Davos, Switzerland – the speaker is Rabbi Yisroel Stern of London. (MZ Schwamenfeld)
Arosa, Switzerland (MZ Schwamenfeld)