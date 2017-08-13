Report: Netanyahu Seeking Freer Hand in Warmaking Power

Sunday, August 13, 2017 at 6:20 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at a signing ceremony for an agreement to build new apartments in Ashdod, on Sunday. (Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is seeking to broaden the war-making powers of his office, according to a report on Sunday on Channel 2.

The initiative would come in the form of an amendment to the Basic Law, which would empower the prime minister to declare war or embark on a military operation that could lead to war without prior approval by the government.

According to the report, the amendment is intended to prevent a repetition of what occurred seven years ago, when PM Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Ehud Barak ordered then-chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi, and the head of the Mossad, Yossi Dagan, to take certain preparatory measures which the latter refused as illegal because it could lead to war.

PM Netanyahu received support for the idea from an unexpected quarter Sunday evening. Barak, who has lately been one of the prime minister’s most vocal critics, reacted favorably.

He tweeted that “If the intention is to anchor in legislation the reality that is already happening (correctly), in which the cabinet (and not the full government) makes the decision, it’s perfectly all right. It’s much ado about nothing.”