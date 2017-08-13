Motorists Seeing Slightly Lower Gas Prices in New Jersey

Sunday, August 13, 2017 at 5:59 pm |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Motorists are seeing slightly lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.42. That’s down a penny from last week.

Motorists were paying $1.91 for gas this time, last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

The price drop ends a four-week stretch where gas prices had risen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.36, up 2 cents from last week. That’s also higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.13.

AAA says gas inventories have risen in recent days, even though crude oil inventories have fallen.