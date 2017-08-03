Regional Briefs – August 3, 2017

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 7:58 pm |

Jury Awards Woman $14M for Injury by Street Sign

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. – A jury on Monday awarded a woman $14 million for injuries after being struck by a falling street sign, Newsday reported. They decided that the town of Islip had been negligent in not inspecting the metal sign over a 40-year period. Cora McNeill, 54, suffered a stroke that led to brain damage.

NJ Top Court Rules Towns Must Grant Regular Pay Hikes

TRENTON – The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that local governments have to maintain pay increases during lapses in contracts, The Associated Press reported. Counties had claimed that the state also denies step increases for many workers.

Man Involved in Tortoise Theft Turns Himself In

QUEENS – The man wanted for stealing a rare African spurred tortoise from an environmental center turned himself in Tuesday, the Daily News reported. A 36-year-old man surrendered to police and was charged with grand larceny.

Court: US Citizen Can’t Sue for 3-year Detention

NEW YORK – A federal appeals court ruled that a U.S. citizen detained for three years in a bungled immigration case cannot sue for damages, The Associated Press reported. The ruling blocks Davino Watson, 32, from receiving $82,000 awarded by a Brooklyn judge.

Police Capture Alligator Roaming Around Town

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. – Police have captured an alligator that got loose in Animal Adventure Park at least two weeks ago, The Associated Press reported. The 3 feet, 3 inches long reptile is believed to be someone’s pet. It will be quarantined and then permanently placed in an exhibit.