TRAVEL ADVISORY: MTA to Begin Renovations at Coney Island-Bound N Train Stations

Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 4:55 pm |

BROOKLYN - The MTA will begin its next phase of renovations on N train stations in Brooklyn on Monday, shutting seven stations on the Coney Island-bound side until Fall 2018. The previous phase, which renovated Manhattan-bound stations and began in January 2016, has now ended; N trains will now make all stops on the Manhattan-bound side.

Beginning 5:00 a.m. Monday, the only station between 8th Avenue and Stillwell Avenue that Coney Island-bound N trains will stop at is Bay Parkway. Coney Island-bound trains will not stop at the Fort Hamilton Parkway, New Utrecht Avenue, 18th Avenue, 20th Avenue, Kings Highway, Avenue U and 86th Street stations.

For service to the skipped stations, riders may take a Coney Island-bound N train to Bay Parkway or Stillwell Avenue, and transfer to a Manhattan-bound N train.

For service to Coney Island/Stillwell Avenue, riders can take a Manhattan-bound N train to Bay Parkway or 8th Avenue, and transfer to a Coney Island bound N train.

The Coney Island-bound D train (as well as the Manhattan-bound D train) will still stop at the New Utrecht Ave./62 Street station.