Regional Briefs – July 27, 2017

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 8:37 pm |

Inmate Caught 7-plus Hours After Escape From Rikers

NEW YORK – An inmate who escaped from Rikers Island Wednesday night was found on the island after a massive manhunt of more than seven hours, The Associated Press reported. The inmate made his escape during recreation time. The jail was placed on lockdown as officers searched the island and surrounding waters.

77-pound Tortoise Found Waddling on Nassau Road

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. – Police are looking for the owner of a 77-pound African spurred tortoise found Wednesday on the side of a road, Newsday reported. It appears to be well cared for and may have escaped from its owner’s home.

NJ Ride Shut Down, Similar to Deadly Ohio Ride

FREEHOLD, N.J. – A ride similar to one at the Ohio State Fair that broke apart Wednesday, killing one man and injuring seven other people, was shut down Thursday at a county fair in New Jersey, The Associated Press reported. “The Claw” had malfunctioned and sent riders flying into the air.

Truck Overturns, Spills Tar Along Roadway

MALTA, N.Y. – Emergency crews had a sticky problem Wednesday afternoon after a truck carrying driveway tar overturned as it turned at an exit, spilling a large amount of its contents, WTEN reported. Part of Route 67 was closed for hours.

Medical Examiner: Judge In River Died by Suicide

NEW YORK – A judge on New York’s highest court found in the Hudson River in April had drowned herself, according to findings issued by the city’s medical examiner on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was the first black woman and first Muslim on the Court of Appeals.

Cancer Patient Sues Over License Photo, Cites Distress

EATONTOWN, N.J. – A cancer patient is suing the New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission for compelling her to remove her headscarf to take a driver’s license photo, the Asbury Park Press reported. Jennifer Giordano, 40, says she was still uncomfortable having to uncover her head balded by chemotherapy.