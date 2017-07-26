Mother of Chalamish Terrorist Arrested on Incitement Charges

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 2:56 am |

Zaka personnel and police inside the Salomon home the night after three Jews, Hy”d, were murdered in a stabbing attack, in Chalamish. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Arabs in Yerushalayim rioted once again Tuesday night over the security measures installed at Har HaBayis – even though those security measures have been removed. Arabs threw rocks, stones and Molotov cocktails at security officers in several Arab neighborhoods. Forces responded with anti-riot measures to break up the mob, which eventually did disperse.

IDF soldiers on Tuesday night arrested the mother of Omar Abd al-Jalil, the terrorist who killed three Israelis on Friday night in the Binyamin-region town of Chalamish. The mother of al-Jalil was to be indicted on charges of incitement to terrorism and supporting an act of terror, after she gave numerous interviews in the media praising her son as a “martyr” whose only motivation was “to defend Al-Aqsa.”

The IDF on Tuesday night informed the family of one of the terrorists who conducted a terror attack at the Sarona Market in June 2016 that one level of their home is to be demolished. The two terrorists who conducted the attack were Khaled and Muhammad Almahmarah, two cousins from Yatta, a town in the south Chevron Hills. Killed in that attack were four Israelis. The family has 72 hours to appeal the decision, otherwise the demolition will take place.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 21 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.