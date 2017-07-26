Want up-to-the-
ג' אב תשע"ז
| Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A Letter to the Leader of the Free World
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 5:27 pm |
ג' אב תשע"ז
At Wednesday’s daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a letter written by 9-year-old Dylan, a.k.a. “Pickles,” to President Trump.