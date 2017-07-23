Renovations at Kever of Rav Nachman of Breslov Ahead of Rosh Hashanah

Although there are still two months until Rosh Hashanah, renovations are in full steam in Uman, at the kever of Rabi Nachman, zy”a. (Ichud Breslov in Uman)
Working at the site. (Ichud Breslov in Uman)
(Ichud Breslov in Uman)