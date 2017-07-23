Want up-to-the-
כ"ט תמוז תשע"ז
Sunday, July 23, 2017
Community
Renovations at Kever of Rav Nachman of Breslov Ahead of Rosh Hashanah
Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 4:56 am |
כ"ט תמוז תשע"ז
Although there are still two months until Rosh Hashanah, renovations are in full steam in Uman, at the
kever
of Rabi Nachman,
zy”a
. (Ichud Breslov in Uman)
Working at the site. (Ichud Breslov in Uman)
(Ichud Breslov in Uman)