Regional Briefs – July 19, 2017

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 7:33 pm |

Fire Destroys Upstate NY Barn, Leaving Over 100 Cows Dead on Farm

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. – More than 100 dairy cows and calves were killed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a large barn on a farm near the Canadian border, The Associated Press reported. A few dozen cows who were set loose in a nearby field survived.

Four Fire-Damaged Civil War-Era Homes in Albany Razed

ALBANY – Four homes dating to the Civil War-era had to be torn down Tuesday after a fire ripped through a block of row houses the night before, The Associated Press reported. No one was injured but a dozen residents were displaced.

Cabbie Crashes Car to Fend Off Robbers in Back Seat

ROCHESTER – Held up by two men in the back seat armed with knives, a cab driver late Tuesday night accelerated and crashed into a parked car to throw them off balance before fleeing the vehicle, WHAM reported. The driver sustained several cuts.

Probe Finds NJ Police Justified in Fatal Shooting

TRENTON – State officials ruled that seven officers were justified in shooting and killing a suspect who aimed a handgun at them during a standoff, The Associated Press reported. Police responded to a call to find John Fetter III, 49, threatening his father with a shotgun in their Ventnor home in 2016.