Police Prepare for Har HaBayis ‘Day of Rage’

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 2:28 am |

Israeli border police stand guard at the Lion’s Gate, outside the Old City, Tuesday night. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

YERUSHALAYIM - Police were increasing their presence in Yerushalayim, and IDF troops were on alert in Yehudah and Shomron as a promised “Day of Rage” over the placement of metal detectors and body scanners at the entrance to Har HaBayis commenced Wednesday. “We are ready for any scenario,” police said in a statement. “Over the past week since the terror attack on Har HaBayis we have been on high alert. We are acting in a precise and confident manner in the Old City and its surrounding area. We will deal with any anomalous activities or attacks with all the means at our disposal.”

Security officials are preparing for yet more unrest, especially in Yerushalayim, as the Fatah terror group declared Wednesday a “day of rage,” with protests, strikes and marches against the Israeli decision. In addition, speeches and sermons in Friday prayers will be dedicated to “the occupation of Al Aqsa,” and the need for Muslim action to free the mosques on Har HaBayis from Israeli control.

That unrest has been growing since the Israeli decision last weekend to require Arabs entering Har HaBayis to pass through metal detectors and body scanners, placed there after last Friday’s terror attack in which two Israeli police officers were killed. After killing the Israeli officers, the terrorists took refuge in the mosques on Har HaBayis, where police later found weapons they stored there for use against them.

There were several riots in Arab neighborhoods of Yerushalayim overnight Tuesday, with two police officers injured in a riot near the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood, north of the Old City, rock and brick throwing in the Ras al-Amud (Har Hazeisim) neighborhood, and several rock and firebomb attacks at Israeli security officials in the Silwan neighborhood.

Hundreds of Arabs protested at the entrance to Har HaBayis, conducting a prayer session outside the compound’s gates and then throwing rocks and stones at Israeli security officials. Arab sources said that dozens of the rioters were injured, with one rioter hit in the head with a rubber bullet, and said to be in critical condition in a Yerushalayim hospital. One of those injured was Akhrama Sabri, the former Mufti of Yerushalayim and the chief preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The rioters were led by Arab MK Ahmed Tibi, who demanded that the security equipment be removed. “We want peace, not war, and we call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to cancel this decision and restore the situation to its previous state and allow freedom of worship with no limitation. Netanyahu is responsible for this unrest, as it is he who is instituting changes.”

The IDF was also preparing to deal with increased unrest in Yehudah and Shomron, but the army appeared less concerned about that possibility than Yerushalayim police. In a statement, the army said that “in recent years these ‘days of rage’ have been more declarative than actual events that draw thousands out to protest. Most disturbances have been local in nature, and are not directed by a central authority. With that, we are increasing our awareness of the situation.”