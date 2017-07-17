NYS Dems Hold Rally to Fight GOP Health-Care Bill

Monday, July 17, 2017 at 8:21 pm |

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo (L) shakes hands with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie at the rally Monday to oppose the Republican health-care bill. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is in the center. (Office of Gov. Cuomo)

NEW YORK (AP) - New York State’s top Democrats are teaming up to fight the GOP health-care bill.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie spoke out against the bill at a rally Monday in Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

Cuomo and Schneiderman said the state will challenge the bill in court if it passes Congress. They said they can’t stand by while Republicans in Washington vote to cut health-care coverage and funding.

Long-time enemies Gov. Cuomo (L) and Mayor de Blasio embrace Monday at the rally to oppose the Republican health-care bill. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

De Blasio told the crowd that the decision to postpone a vote on the measure provides more time for opponents to organize.

The Democrats warned that the bill would take away vital Medicaid funding, and undermine the finances of local health-care providers.