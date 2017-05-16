Man Hit, Killed by Amtrak Work Train in Hudson Valley

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 2:51 pm |

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities in the Hudson Valley say they’re investigating the death of a man who was apparently hit by a train.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call around 2 a.m. Tuesday reporting that a person had been hit by an Amtrak work train traveling on tracks along the Hudson River’s east bank in the town of Stockport, 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Albany.

Police responding to the scene found the man’s body on the tracks near the Columbiaville Trestle.

Officials say they’re trying to identify the man.

Amtrak police are also involved in the investigation.