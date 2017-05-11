Former Perth Amboy Mayor Finishes Prison Term for Corruption

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 5:46 pm |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Joseph Vas, the former mayor of Perth Amboy, N.J., is getting out of prison after serving his sentence for corruption charges.

Corrections Department spokesman Patrick Lombardi told The Home News Tribune that Vas maxed out his sentence on Thursday.

Vas received an eight-year sentence in 2011 after he pleaded guilty to state charges of official misconduct, theft and money laundering. Prosecutors said Vas and an aide solicited an illegal payment from a city vendor and used straw donors to fund Vas’ political campaign.

Both men were convicted on federal charges of mail fraud, election finance violations and lying to authorities.

Their federal and state prison terms ran concurrently.