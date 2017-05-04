Regional Briefs – May 4, 2017

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 6:05 pm |

Police Conclude Probe Into Top New York Judge’s Death

NEW YORK – The NYPD on Wednesday ended its probe into the death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam who was found dead in the Hudson River, saying they’ve found no criminality, The Associated Press reported. NYC’s medical examiner will make a final determination. Abdus-Salaam was the first black and first Muslim on the state’s highest court.

Small Plane From Canada Crashes in NY, Killing Pilot

COLTON, N.Y. – A small plane flying from Quebec City to Montreal Wednesday took a wrong turn into New York and crashed, killing the pilot, The Associated Press reported. Eric Carrier, 35, of Quebec, was the only one on board.

Crashes on Popular Lake Prompt New Boat Rules

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. – People planning to rent boats on the popular Lake George will be required to watch a 6-minute safety video before being allowed onto the water, the Post-Star reported. The new rules announced Wednesday follows several accidents last summer.

Popular Flea Market to Leave Williamsburg Park

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Flea, a popular summer tourist destination, is looking for a new home after complaints that it’s taking up too much space in its Williamsburg home, the New York Post reported. The market’s food-festival, Smorgasburg, will remain in East River State Park, which has become too congested for both events.

Police Search for Tailgate Thief in Jackson

JACKSON, N.J. – Someone is stealing tailgates off Ford pickup trucks in Jackson, The Associated Press reported. The thefts began last Thursday when three tailgates were stolen, followed by two more on Saturday and one on Monday.