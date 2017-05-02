NYers With Serious Health Issues May Receive Gov’t Assistance With Air Conditioning

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 3:07 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - Three million dollars of federal funding has been made available to help New Yorkers with serious health issues that may be aggravated by extreme heat receive assistance in purchasing and installing air conditioners, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced. The assistance will be provided through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

“The summer heat can become an issue of life and death for some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers, and this funding will help ensure they will be able to remain safe and cool during the height of this season,” said Cuomo.

In order to qualify, an applicant must meet existing HEAP income guidelines, available at http://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/, and at least one member of the household must suffer from a documented medical condition that is exacerbated by extreme heat. Any household that already has a working air conditioner less than five years old, or has received a HEAP-funded air conditioner within the past 10 years, is not eligible.

People eligible for assistance can apply at their local department of social services starting May 1. A complete listing of local departments of social services is available at http://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/contacts/.

Applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will be accepted through August 31, or until the funds run out.