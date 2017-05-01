Three Women Arrested in London Under Antiterror Laws

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 6:13 am |

Police officers patrol in Parliament Square, in central London. (Reuters/Neil Hall)

LONDON (Reuters) - Three women were arrested under Britain’s antiterror laws in East London on Monday, police said, in connection with investigations into a plot that was thwarted last week.

The Metropolitan Police said they arrested two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

“The arrests were made as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation in connection with an address on Harlesden Road,” the police said in a statement, referring to a location where a woman was shot on Friday during an armed raid, which police said disrupted a militant plot.