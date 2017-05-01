Pres. Trump Says He Avoids NYC Because Of Costs and Traffic

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 7:42 pm |

NYPD officers stand guard in front of Trump Tower in November. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump hasn’t returned to his New York City home since his inauguration because “going back is very expensive for the country,” he told Fox News in an interview Friday.

Trump said that he feels “guilty” when he returns to Trump Tower because authorities close surrounding streets and “I hate to see the New Yorkers with streets closed.” He says he goes to his clubs instead because they have “hundreds of acres” and streets stay open.

Trump is scheduled to visit New York City on Thursday for an event at the Intrepid Museum. For the weekend, he will be at his Bedminster, NJ, resort.