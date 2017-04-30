Pesichas Hazman for the Yissachar B’Ohelacha Kollel Network

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, Hagaon Harav Dov Landau and Hagaon Harav Don Segal at the pesichas hazman for the Kolleim of Yissachar B’Ohelacha. The network has 38 branches across Israel and supports two thousand avreichim. (JDN)
Two thousand avreichim of the Kollel network Yissachar B’Ohalecha attend a conference opening the summer zman in Bnei Brak’s Armonot Chen Hall, on Thursday, Rosh Chodesh Iyar. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)
The event began with Tehillim for the refuah sheleimah of the Rosh Yeshivah Hagaon Harav Steinman, shlita. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)