Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 7:32 pm |

QUEENS (AP) - For drivers on two Rockaway bridges, your cash isn’t any good here.

Starting early Monday, the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge and Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge in Queens will no longer accept cash or metal tokens at toll booths. Instead, cashless tolling will be in place, through sensors suspended over the highway. The sensors will read either E-ZPass tags or take images of license plates.

People with leftover tokens can turn them in for a refund.