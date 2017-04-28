Bonuses for Doctors in Outlying Areas Restored

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 4:39 am |

YERUSHALAYIM - Doctors who agree to work in outlying areas of the country could be in for a big payday, beginning in August when a renewed plan to reward doctors who agree to work in the far north or south goes into effect. Under the plan, specialists – including surgeons, chronic disease experts – could earn as much as NIS 575,000 extra, to be paid in three installments.

The plan, which goes into effect on August 1, rewards experienced specialists who agree to work in Ashkelon, Pardes Channa, Tzfas, Beer Sheva and Sha’ar Menashe. Hospitals will receive between NIS 500,000 and NIS 3 million in order to pay for the program. Altogether, NIS 11.5 million will be spent by the state on the benefits each year. Specialists who agree to work in outlying areas for six years will qualify for the maximum NIS 575,000 payment.

The plan is actually a reboot of a previous one that was halted last November, when it ran out of money. The ending of that plan was greeted with disappointment by hospitals, which said that it had been very effective in bringing top experts to hospitals far away from the center of the country.