NY Senate OKs Term Limits For Leadership Posts

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 8:34 pm |

ALBANY (AP) - The New York state Senate voted Tuesday to impose eight-year term limits on legislative leadership positions.

Under the legislation endorsed by the Republican-led chamber, no lawmaker could hold positions such as Senate leader or Assembly speaker or chair a committee for longer than eight years.

The Senate has already adopted voluntary term limits of eight years for its own top positions. Supporters say the limits help prevent corruption and encourage new leaders with new ideas to step forward.

The idea isn’t likely to catch on with the Democrat-led Assembly, which has long rebuffed calls for term limits. Critics say it should be up to lawmakers to decide when new leadership is needed.