Girl Whose Parents Were Police Officers Buys Officer’s Meal

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 8:33 pm |

JAMESBURG, N.J. (AP) - A police department is looking to return the favor after an eight-year-old girl paid for an officer’s meal.

Jamesburg police Officer Joseph Quinn was dining at a restaurant in Helmetta when Mikayla Raji struck up a conversation. She then secretly asked her mother to pay for his meal.

After doing a little detective work, Quinn found out who paid for his meal and learned about the girl’s special connection to police officers.

Mikayla’s father, Thomas Raji, was killed by a drunken driver while on duty as a Perth Amboy police officer before she was born. Her mother, Mimi Raji, was also a police officer.

“She has a huge heart, this little one,” her mother said.

The police department launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for Mikayla’s education. And the police department wants Mikayla to lead the Memorial Day parade this year as an honorary member.

“Your dad would be so proud of the person you are,” they posted. “If you ever need us for anything, you can guarantee we will be there for you.”