Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 6:59 pm |

(Israel Air Force)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israel received delivery of three F-35 “Adir” stealth fighter planes on Sunday afternoon, adding to the two which landed in Israel in December.

These are the first of 50 F-35’s on order, two full squadrons, delivery of which should be completed by 2022.

Israel is the first country to obtain the F-35 outside the U.S. and once the jets land in Israel, they will not leave the country, except for combat missions.