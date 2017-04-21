IDF Soldiers Arrest Knife-Wielding Arab

Friday, April 21, 2017 at 3:21 am |

Israeli soldiers man a checkpoint. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers arrested an Arab Thursday night who was found to be carrying a knife, intending to use it in a terror attack. The Arab was caught at a checkpoint on Road 60, near Chevron. The suspect is a 20-year-old from Chevron. He is being questioned by security officials.

IDF soldiers and Shin Bet agents overnight Thursday shut down a workshop for the manufacture of arms in central Shomron. The workshop, which produced dozens of weapons a year, was located in a village in the Chevron area. It included several large metal cutting machines, along with dozens of weapons in various stages of manufacture. Soldiers confiscated the equipment and weapons, and made several arrests.

Soldiers arrested three suspects in the Chevron area who were accused of throwing firebombs at Israeli vehicles. All three are residents of the Dehaishe refugee camp, and are under 16 years of age. Soldiers raided their homes and found firebombs that were ready to be used. The three were arrested, and two other suspects who assisted them were arrested as well.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested six wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.