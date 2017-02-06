Kremlin Wants Apology From Fox News Over Comments About President Putin

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 4:57 am |

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were “unacceptable” comments one of the channel’s presenters made about President Vladimir Putin in an interview with President Donald Trump.

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly described Putin as “a killer” in the interview with President Trump as he tried to press the president to explain more fully why he respected his Russian counterpart. O’Reilly did not say who he thought President Putin had killed.

The Kremlin consider such words from Fox company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected media channel, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.