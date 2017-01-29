Netanyahu Cuts Short Cabinet Meeting to Daven for Rav Steinman

Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 5:27 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Ohad Zweigenberg/Pool)

YERUSHALAYIM - In a rare and unexpected gesture, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu cut short the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday to call for prayers for Hagaon Harav Aryeh Leib Steinman shlit”a.

The cabinet did not resume session afterwards, as all the charedi MK’s left for Mayanei HaYeshua hospital in Bnei Brak to confer with the doctors on Rav Steinman’s condition.

“I want to wish the Rosh Yeshiva a full and speedy recovery,” Netanyahu said at the meeting. “He is a very important person, not only to the chareidi community, but to all of Klal Yisrael, and I join with the rest of the Jewish people that prays for his well-being.”