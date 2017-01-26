Minister Rabbi Deri Advances Plan to Take In Syrian War Orphans

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 10:42 am |

Israeli Minister of Interior Affairs Rabbi Aryeh Deri. (Amit Shabi/Flash90/POOL)

YERUSHALAYIM - Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri has approved a plan to take in 100 Syrian children orphaned by the civil war.

Barak Seri, a spokesman for the minister, confirmed the plan Thursday. If carried out, it would be the first time Israel absorbs refugees from the ongoing war. According to the plan, Israel would initially house the orphans in boarding schools, and would seek Arab families in Israel to adopt them. The orphans would eventually receive permanent citizenship, and first-degree relatives would be allowed to join them in Israel.

Israel has treated thousands of Syrians wounded in the war, offering them medical treatment in hospitals in Israel. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said last month he wanted to expand the medical assistance.