Man Arrested for Threatening Judges in Azaria Case

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 2:20 am |

Supporters of Elor Azaria show their support outside the Hakiryah military court in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) - Police have arrested an Israeli man for inciting against military judges who convicted a soldier for manslaughter over the fatal shooting of a wounded Palestinian terrorist.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said Thursday the arrest came after a threatening online post. She said police will act against those inciting to violence against public officials.

The rare conviction of a soldier for operational conduct has deeply divided Israel and led to an unprecedented campaign in support of Sgt. Elor Azaria and against the military establishment.

In protests outside the courtroom, demonstrators chanted veiled death threats against military chief Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, who supported charging the soldier. The trial’s three military judges and the lead prosecutor have also faced threats and have been assigned bodyguards.