Regional Briefs – January 4, 2017

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 9:24 pm |

NYC to Get Cold Front Through the Weekend

NEW YORK – Wednesday was New York City’s last relatively warm day through deep into next week.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures plunging into the 20s and 30s beginning Thursday and continuing at least into the second part of next week. There is the possibility of significant snowfall on Thursday or Friday.

Cuomo Claims Big Losses for NY if Obamacare Repealed

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that 2.7 million New Yorkers could lose insurance coverage if Obamacare is repealed, with Brooklyn losing the most — 540,000. He claimed the state would lose $3.7 billion in federal funding. His report did not mention the benefits to taxpayers who have suffered from the program’s tax.

NYPD Officers Kill Gunman Who Threatened Them

CROWN HEIGHTS – Officers shot and killed an emotionally disturbed man early Wednesday who was randomly firing a gun, The Associated Press reported. When the officers confronted the man on Atlantic Avenue he turned the gun on the officers, who fired at him.

Sales Tax Doubles in 5 NJ Cities After Break Expires

TRENTON – Sales tax nearly doubled in five New Jersey cities when a longtime break expired, The Associated Press reported. The Urban Enterprise Zone program had allowed stores in Bridgeton, Trenton, Camden, Newark and Plainfield to offer a 3.5 percent sales tax instead of the state’s full 6.875 percent.

NJ Assembly GOP Leader Opts Not to Run for Governor

TRENTON – Republican Assembly Leader Jon Bramnick said Wednesday he will not be running for governor, The Associated Press reported. He has been a loyal supporter of Gov. Christie’s policies.

Dad, Young Son Rescued After Live Wires Falls on Car

LINDEN, N.J. – A 46-year-old driver and his six-year-old son were rescued Tuesday after a crash downed a utility pole and left live wires resting on the vehicle, The Associated Press reported. Utility workers cut power to the lines and then safely removed the two from the vehicle.