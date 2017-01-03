Mrs. Freier Takes Office as Brooklyn Civil Court Judge

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 6:58 pm |

BROOKLYN - Mrs. Rachel Freier took office Tuesday as a civil court judge for southern Brooklyn, vowing to uphold the Constitution and remain faithful to her Orthodox roots.

“My commitment to the public and my commitment to my religion and my community — the two can go hand in hand,” she said at a swearing-in ceremony last month.

There’s no official tally of American judges’ religions, but experts aren’t aware of any previous Orthodox female judge, according to The Associated Press. A political newcomer whose uncle is a former judge, she won a three-way Democratic primary and general election in a swath of Brooklyn that includes Boro Park.