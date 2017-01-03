Greenfield Invites Non-Profits to Apply For NYC Funding

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 7:00 pm |

BROOKLYN - Councilman David Greenfield is inviting all non-profit organizations in his district to attend a budget workshop to learn about the city’s application process for funding.

In order to apply for funding, non-profits must send a representative to a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6:00 p.m. at Greenfield’s office at 4424-16th Avenue in Boro Park.

“As a city councilman,” Greenfield said, “one of my most important roles is fighting to secure funding for organizations that work to improve my district.”

Groups that attend, he said, will have the opportunity to summarize their activities and are guaranteed to be considered for funding.