Reb Yosef Eizek, z”l, and Mrs. Chaya Toba Glick, a”h

The kevarim of Reb Yosef Eizek (L) and Mrs. Chaya Toba.

An elderly couple from Bnei Brak, Reb Yosef Eizek Glick, 96, and Mrs. Chaya Toba Glick, 89, married for 71 years, were both niftar over the weekend and buried Sunday.

The Glicks were Holocaust survivors, and married shortly after the war in a DP camp.

Yosef was born in 1921, in the Romanian town of Halmeu (pronounced “Halmeen” in Yiddish). Both his parents, Reb Tzvi and Mrs. Esther Glick, H”yd, perished in the Holocaust. Yosef was a talmid of the Satmar Rebbe, Harav Yoel Teitelbaum, zy”a, and a chavrusa of the previous Toldos Aharon Rebbe, Harav Avraham Yitzchak Cohen, z”ya.

Chaya Toba was born in Hungary in 1926. Both of her parents — Reb Chanoch Zundel and Mrs. Faiga Gitel Hershko, H”yd — also perished in the Holocaust, R”l.

Yosef and Chaya Toba met in a displaced person’s camp and married shortly after the war, in 1945, and moved to then-Palestine, in a town called Gamzu. When Kiryat Bobov was founded in Bat Yam, the Glicks moved there, and lived there until two years ago.

Reb Yosef worked as a shochet and mashgiach. Reb Yosef was blessed with a beautiful voice, and he served as a baal tefillah for many years.

“My zeidy knew the entire machzor b’al peh,” Chanoch Glick, a grandson, recalls.

Reb Yosef was known as a tremendous talmid chacham. Whatever time that was not spent working, was spent in the beis medrash in Bat Yam, engrossed in Torah study, his one true passion in life.

Mrs. Glick was a well-known member of the community, always helping women with homemaking duties, such as baking, cooking and mending. Though she did this for a living, many of her acts of kindness were performed purely for chessed, without recompense. The sefer Tehillim never left her hands, nor did its words leave her lips.

In 2014, as they grew elderly, the Glicks moved to Bnei Brak, to live with a daughter.

Last week, both Reb Yosef and Mrs. Chaya Toba fell ill and were taken to separate hospitals.

On Friday night, around three hours after the onset of Shabbos, Mrs. Glick passed away. She was buried in Rechovot on Sunday morning, though the family did not inform her husband of his wife’s passing, due to his deteriorating condition.

Just after the family returned home from burying Mrs. Glick, they received a call to rush to the hospital, as the end was near for Reb Yosef, as well. He was niftar shortly afterward, and buried on Sunday night, next to the woman who faithfully served as his eishes chayil and assisted him in his avodas hakodesh for seven decades.

“My grandmother always used to say that when the time comes, she wants to go before her husband, because she couldn’t live without him,” recalls Chanoch, the grandson. “Indeed, she did. But he, obviously, could not live without her, either.”

“Hane’ehavim v’hane’imim b’chaiyehem uv’mosam lo nifradu.”

The Glicks are survived by six children, ybl”c, Reb Chanoch Zundel, of Rechovot; Mrs. Esther Appel, of Monsey; Reb Tzvi, of Williamsburg; Reb Berel of Kiryat Bobov; Reb Yaakov Shalom of Antwerp; and Mrs. Faigy Levy of Bnei Brak — as well as many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all shomrei Torah umitzvos.