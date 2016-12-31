Tense Shabbos in Chareidi Communities; No Change in Condition of Harav Steinman

Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 5:38 pm |

Harav Steinman, shlita. (JDN, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - Many tefillos were held across the Jewish world over Shabbos, on behalf of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, after a slight deterioration was reported Friday afternoon.

On Motzoei Shabbos, the spokesman from Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak reported that over Shabbos there had been no change in the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah.

Medical Director Dr. Moti Ravid noted that the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah was stable, but without any improvement.

“At his advanced age,” he noted, “each and every little change is very serious. The Rosh Yeshivah has a virus and has trouble breathing.

“As of now, there is no talk of releasing the Rosh Yeshivah; we are assessing the situation day by day.”

It was noted that despite his condition and hospitalization, the Rosh Yeshivah lit the menorah every night.

Yidden around the world are urged to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.