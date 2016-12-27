Russia Finds First Flight Recorder From Black Sea Crash

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 3:12 am |

A boat of Russian Emergencies Ministry, Monday, sails near the crash site of a Russian military TU-154 plane, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia. (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian authorities have found a flight recorder in the wreckage of a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 on board, Russian agencies cited the Defense Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The recorder, one of several reported to be on board, contains information which could help investigators identify the cause of the crash. It will be sent to a Defense Ministry facility in Moscow for analysis, the ministry was cited as saying.

Investigators have so far said that pilot error or a technical fault were likely to have caused the Defense Ministry TU-154 to crash into the sea. The Defense Ministry said search and rescue teams have so far recovered 12 bodies and 156 body fragments, news agencies reported.

The Interfax news agency, citing a law enforcement source, said a second flight recorder had also been found in the wreckage, but not yet raised to the surface.