Cuomo Holds Open House Event at Second Ave. Subway Station
By Hamodia Staff
NEW YORK - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held an open house event Friday at the 96th Street station of the new Second Ave. subway line.
Despite infamous delays to the seemingly endless Second Ave. subway project, Cuomo insists that this first phase of the new line – featuring new stations at 72nd, 86th, and 96th Streets – will open on time, at noon on January 1st. A special inaugural ride will be held on Dec. 31.