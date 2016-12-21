Thousands Gather in Ashdod for Atzeres Tefillah Over Desecration of Shul in Arad

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 7:23 pm |

In response to a call by Gedolei Yisrael, the Torah community of Ashdod came out en masse Wednesday afternoon to attend a tefillah rally in the wake of religious persecution and the disruption of davening in a shul in Arad two weeks ago.

The gathering, which began at 2:30 p.m., took place on Harav Levin Street.

Among the Rebbes and Rabbanim, shlita, who participated were the Pittsburger Rebbe; the Melitzer Rebbe of Ashdod; Harav Pinchas Abuchatzeira; the Pschischa Rebbe; the Shomer Emunim Rebbe; and Harav Bunim Shreiber.

The Tolna Rebbe of Ashdod. (JDN)

The Tolna Rebbe of Ashdod was the shaliach tzibur for Minchah, and Harav Ovadia Dahan emceed the event. Harav Yosef Sheinin, Rav of the city of Ashdod, addressed the gathering and Harav Shlomo Peretz, Rav of the Kollel of the Port of Ashdod, led the recital of Selichos and Kabbalas Ol Malchus Shamayim.

Among the public figures in attendance were chairman of Agudas Yisrael Rabbi Yosef Kuperberg and Bnei Brak mayor Rabbi Chanoch Zeibert.