Soldiers Nab Another Terrorist Knife Attacker

Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 3:19 am |

Israeli security forces stand at the scene where a Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli soldier at the entrance to Bani Na’im, near Chevron, Tuesday. (Reuters/Mussa Qawasma)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers shot dead a terrorist Tuesday morning at the entrance to the village of Bani Na’im in the Chevron area. The terrorist was shot when he pulled out a knife after being asked for identification papers by soldiers. No Israelis were injured in the incident.

Bani Naim mayor Mahmoud Manasra identified the slain Palestinian as local teenager Issa Salim Mahmoud Tarayra, 16.

Speaking on Israel Radio Tuesday, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said that stores were shut down by police on Salah a-Din Street outside the Old City of Yerushalayim Monday after two police officers were stabbed by an Arab terrorist. One officer was moderately injured, while the other was seriously injured, and is still in Shaare Tzedek hospital in serious condition. Overnight Monday, said doctors, the officer underwent several operations to stop internal bleeding.

“Based on the media coverage of what happened, you would think that the main issue was the closure of the stores, not the attempted murder of two officers,” Erdan said on Israel Radio Tuesday. “Instead of dealing with that, a big deal was made about how long the stores would remain closed, was this a case of collective punishment, and other side issues, instead of how police work day and night to protect citizens.” The stores were not closed as punishment for anything, said Erdan, but to secure the area and ensure the safety of residents and passersby. They would likely be allowed to reopen later Tuesday.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 27 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.