Rivlin: ‘Peres Is a Fighter, He Will Win This’

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 2:43 am |

President Reuven Rivlin on his way to visit former President Shimon Peres Motzoei Shabbos in the hospital. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - President Reuven Rivlin, Israel’s tenth president, on Motzoei Shabbos paid a visit to the bedside of ninth president Shimon Peres, who is still in serious condition after suffering a stroke last week. Rivlin met with doctors and medical staff and received a complete update on Peres’s condition.

Speaking before he went up to Peres’s hospital room, Rivlin said that he was sure that “over this past Shabbos there were extra prayers coming from the depths of the hearts of many Jews for the health of my friend Shimon. He is not just a symbol for me – he is a real presence and someone I think of every day. He has had a profound influence on all of us.”

Peres is still sedated and attached to a respirator, although doctors believe he would be able to breathe on his own without one. In a statement, the family said that his “serious but stable” condition remained unchanged. “He is receiving complete medical care. On Sunday we will conduct another evaluation, including a CT scan. He is somewhat more aware of his surroundings, so neurologically he seems to be improving,” the statement said.

“We are all praying for an improvement in Shimon’s condition,” Rivlin continued. “We also pray that the doctors and medical staff have the strength to help him. There is no greater fighter than Shimon Peres, and I know that as long as he chooses to fight, there is no battle he cannot win.”